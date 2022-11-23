English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GSL Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 43.21% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSL Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 43.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 196.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    GSL Securities shares closed at 5.26 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -35.22% over the last 12 months.

    GSL Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.060.12
    Other Operating Income0.01--0.00
    Total Income From Operations0.070.060.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.040.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.040.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.040.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.040.01
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.040.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.040.01
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----2.55
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.110.03
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.110.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.110.03
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.110.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #GSL Securities #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am