GSL Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 23.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 23.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 70.49% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

GSL Securities shares closed at 7.55 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 38.79% over the last 12 months.