English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GSL Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 23.06% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSL Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 23.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 70.49% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    GSL Securities shares closed at 7.55 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 38.79% over the last 12 months.

    GSL Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.020.11
    Other Operating Income0.00--0.00
    Total Income From Operations0.080.020.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.07-0.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.07-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.07-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.07-0.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.07-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.07-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----2.42
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.21-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.21-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.21-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.21-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #GSL Securities #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 03:44 pm