GSL Securities Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSL Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 120.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

GSL Securities shares closed at 6.25 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and 49.52% over the last 12 months.

GSL Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 -- 0.12
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.00 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.08 0.03
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.08 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.08 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.08 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.08 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.08 0.03
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2.42 2.48 2.53
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.24 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.24 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.24 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.24 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

