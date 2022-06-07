GSL Securities Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 120.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

GSL Securities shares closed at 6.25 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and 49.52% over the last 12 months.