GSL Securities Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 2324% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSL Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 2324% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 10.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

GSL Securities shares closed at 11.02 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months and 46.74% over the last 12 months.

GSL Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.11 0.00
Other Operating Income -- 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.11 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.06 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.01 -0.04
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.01 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.01 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.01 -0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.01 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.01 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 2.42 2.58
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.02 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.02 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.02 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.02 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:22 pm
