GSL Securities Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 2324% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 2324% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 10.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

GSL Securities shares closed at 11.02 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months and 46.74% over the last 12 months.