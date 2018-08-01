GSL Securities standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4.20 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations -- -- -- Other Operating Income 4.20 0.01 -- Total Income From Operations 4.20 0.01 -- EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.01 Depreciation 0.00 -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 0.01 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.14 -0.02 -0.05 Other Income -- -- 0.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.14 -0.02 0.14 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.14 -0.02 0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.14 -0.02 0.14 Tax -0.78 0.03 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.93 -0.05 0.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.93 -0.05 0.14 Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2.04 2.26 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.68 -3.24 0.42 Diluted EPS -0.68 -3.24 0.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.68 -3.24 0.42 Diluted EPS -0.68 -3.24 0.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited