 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GSL Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 20000% Y-o-Y

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSL Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 20000% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 13.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

GSL Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.06 --
Other Operating Income -- 0.01 0.00
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.07 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.01 -0.08
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.01 -0.08
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.01 -0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.01 -0.08
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.01 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.01 -0.08
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 2.48
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.03 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.03 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.03 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.03 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited