GSL Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 20000% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 20000% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 13.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.