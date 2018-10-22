GSK Pharma Q2 profit down 23% to Rs 101 cr

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported 22.67 percent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 100.77 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.32 crore in the year-ago period, GSK Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 831.13 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 845.89 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18.

Shares of GSK Pharma were trading at Rs 1,379.30 per scrip on BSE, down 3.11 per cent from the previous close.