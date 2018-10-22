App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

GSK Pharma Q2 profit down 23% to Rs 101 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.32 crore in the year-ago period, GSK Pharma said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported 22.67 percent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 100.77 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



Total income of the company stood at Rs 831.13 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 845.89 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18.

Shares of GSK Pharma were trading at Rs 1,379.30 per scrip on BSE, down 3.11 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #earnings #GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)Pharmaceuticals #Results

