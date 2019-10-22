App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

GSK Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 503 cr

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 882.02 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 816.31 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) on October 22 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 502.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, mainly on account of exceptional items.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 100.83 crore for the year-ago period, GSK Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

The company had recognised exceptional items of Rs 401.14 crore for the September quarter of 2019-20. These include gain on sale of land of Rs 545.19 crore; charge on account of impairment of assets of Rs 26.31 crore; Rs 110.74 crore relating to product recall and others of Rs 7 crore, the company said.

Shares of GSK Pharma settled at Rs 1,469.15 apiece, up 2.01 per cent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Results

