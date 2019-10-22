GSK Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 503 cr

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 882.02 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 816.31 crore in the same period a year ago.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) on October 22 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 502.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, mainly on account of exceptional items.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 100.83 crore for the year-ago period, GSK Pharma said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 882.02 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 816.31 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company had recognised exceptional items of Rs 401.14 crore for the September quarter of 2019-20. These include gain on sale of land of Rs 545.19 crore; charge on account of impairment of assets of Rs 26.31 crore; Rs 110.74 crore relating to product recall and others of Rs 7 crore, the company said.Shares of GSK Pharma settled at Rs 1,469.15 apiece, up 2.01 per cent on the BSE.
