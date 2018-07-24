App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

GSK Pharma Q1 profit at Rs 88.59 cr

The company's standalone total income was Rs 753.43 crore for the first quarter of 2018-19. It was Rs 620.84 crore for the year-ago period.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals today reported standalone net profit of Rs 88.59 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had posted a net profit of Rs 26.42 crore for April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18, GlaxoSmithKline said in a filing to BSE.

The company's standalone total income was Rs 753.43 crore for the first quarter of 2018-19. It was Rs 620.84 crore for the year-ago period.

It said the figures for the quarter ended June 30, 2018-19 are not comparable with the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The board has approved and recommended a bonus issue of one equity share for every equity share held as on a record date to be determined, GlaxoSmithKline said.

The company's stock closed at Rs 3,150.90 BSE, up 13.91 percent, on BSE.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Results

