App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

GSK Pharma Q1 net profit up 35% at Rs 113.54 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 84.08 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals July 22 reported a 35 per cent rise in its standalone profit to Rs 113.54 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 84.08 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total income of the company also rose to Rs 818.78 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 753.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Close
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 1,189 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.33 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Business #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.