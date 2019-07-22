GSK Pharma Q1 net profit up 35% at Rs 113.54 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals July 22 reported a 35 per cent rise in its standalone profit to Rs 113.54 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 84.08 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total income of the company also rose to Rs 818.78 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 753.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 1,189 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.33 per cent from its previous close.