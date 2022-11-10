 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GSFC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.32 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,405.32 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 2,511.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.24 crore in September 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 226.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.73 crore in September 2022 up 20.12% from Rs. 388.54 crore in September 2021.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in September 2021.

GSFC shares closed at 130.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.80% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,405.32 3,061.39 2,511.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,405.32 3,061.39 2,511.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,374.56 1,559.46 1,325.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 413.26 19.13 80.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -484.10 221.41 167.83
Power & Fuel 350.20 306.79 249.22
Employees Cost 160.43 162.31 170.82
Depreciation 46.15 44.68 44.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 196.47 256.13 193.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 348.35 491.48 278.70
Other Income 72.23 30.19 65.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 420.58 521.67 343.71
Interest 2.55 3.11 2.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 418.03 518.56 341.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 418.03 518.56 341.06
Tax 128.79 162.73 114.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 289.24 355.83 226.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 289.24 355.83 226.16
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.26 8.93 5.67
Diluted EPS 7.26 8.93 5.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.26 8.93 5.67
Diluted EPS 7.26 8.93 5.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #GSFC #Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm
