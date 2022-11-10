English
    GSFC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.32 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,405.32 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 2,511.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.24 crore in September 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 226.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.73 crore in September 2022 up 20.12% from Rs. 388.54 crore in September 2021.

    GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in September 2021.

    GSFC shares closed at 130.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.80% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,405.323,061.392,511.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,405.323,061.392,511.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,374.561,559.461,325.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods413.2619.1380.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-484.10221.41167.83
    Power & Fuel350.20306.79249.22
    Employees Cost160.43162.31170.82
    Depreciation46.1544.6844.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.47256.13193.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax348.35491.48278.70
    Other Income72.2330.1965.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax420.58521.67343.71
    Interest2.553.112.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax418.03518.56341.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax418.03518.56341.06
    Tax128.79162.73114.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities289.24355.83226.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period289.24355.83226.16
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.268.935.67
    Diluted EPS7.268.935.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.268.935.67
    Diluted EPS7.268.935.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm