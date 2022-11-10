GSFC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.32 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,405.32 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 2,511.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.24 crore in September 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 226.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.73 crore in September 2022 up 20.12% from Rs. 388.54 crore in September 2021.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in September 2021.

GSFC shares closed at 130.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.80% over the last 12 months.