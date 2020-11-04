GSFC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,071.51 crore, down 11.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,071.51 crore in September 2020 down 11.87% from Rs. 2,350.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.83 crore in September 2020 up 205.49% from Rs. 55.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.95 crore in September 2020 up 98.76% from Rs. 136.82 crore in September 2019.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2019.

GSFC shares closed at 65.20 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.34% returns over the last 6 months and -19.95% over the last 12 months.