172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|gsfc-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2071-51-crore-down-11-87-y-o-y-6064401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSFC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,071.51 crore, down 11.87% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,071.51 crore in September 2020 down 11.87% from Rs. 2,350.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.83 crore in September 2020 up 205.49% from Rs. 55.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.95 crore in September 2020 up 98.76% from Rs. 136.82 crore in September 2019.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2019.

GSFC shares closed at 65.20 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.34% returns over the last 6 months and -19.95% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,071.511,613.822,350.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,071.511,613.822,350.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,057.54780.84951.22
Purchase of Traded Goods245.1666.07205.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.40264.84572.17
Power & Fuel152.95110.38167.35
Employees Cost146.26139.08138.53
Depreciation44.3243.6642.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses235.12160.44231.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.7648.5141.95
Other Income66.8710.4552.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.6358.9694.82
Interest11.2019.4232.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax216.4339.5462.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax216.4339.5462.64
Tax45.607.736.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.8331.8155.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.8331.8155.92
Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.290.801.40
Diluted EPS4.290.801.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.290.801.40
Diluted EPS4.290.801.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

