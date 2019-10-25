GSFC Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,350.40 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,350.40 crore in September 2019 down 12.03% from Rs. 2,671.87 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.92 crore in September 2019 down 75.06% from Rs. 224.25 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.82 crore in September 2019 down 62.26% from Rs. 362.52 crore in September 2018.

GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.63 in September 2018.

GSFC shares closed at 78.30 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.59% returns over the last 6 months and -18.35% over the last 12 months.