GSFC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,671.87 crore, up 73.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,671.87 crore in September 2018 up 73.47% from Rs. 1,540.29 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.25 crore in September 2018 up 183.04% from Rs. 79.23 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.52 crore in September 2018 up 158.54% from Rs. 140.22 crore in September 2017.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.99 in September 2017.

GSFC shares closed at 108.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.18% returns over the last 6 months and -31.69% over the last 12 months.