GSFC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,045.12 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,045.12 crore in March 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 1,727.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.26 crore in March 2022 up 121.41% from Rs. 132.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 490.03 crore in March 2022 up 135.51% from Rs. 208.07 crore in March 2021.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in March 2021.

GSFC shares closed at 152.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.27% over the last 12 months.