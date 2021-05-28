GSFC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,727.81 crore, down 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,727.81 crore in March 2021 down 6.39% from Rs. 1,845.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.00 crore in March 2021 up 151% from Rs. 52.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.07 crore in March 2021 up 41.11% from Rs. 147.45 crore in March 2020.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2020.

GSFC shares closed at 119.30 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.46% returns over the last 6 months and 198.62% over the last 12 months.