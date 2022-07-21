 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GSFC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,061.39 crore, up 63.48% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,061.39 crore in June 2022 up 63.48% from Rs. 1,872.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.83 crore in June 2022 up 158.3% from Rs. 137.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 566.35 crore in June 2022 up 152.72% from Rs. 224.10 crore in June 2021.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2021.

GSFC shares closed at 141.80 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.52% returns over the last 6 months and 24.01% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,061.39 2,045.12 1,872.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,061.39 2,045.12 1,872.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,559.46 1,205.91 1,069.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.13 95.69 78.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 221.41 -318.58 -2.70
Power & Fuel 306.79 288.46 --
Employees Cost 162.31 151.41 163.71
Depreciation 44.68 44.19 44.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 256.13 199.85 360.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 491.48 378.19 159.95
Other Income 30.19 67.65 19.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 521.67 445.84 179.81
Interest 3.11 3.19 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 518.56 442.65 177.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 518.56 442.65 177.76
Tax 162.73 150.39 40.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 355.83 292.26 137.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 355.83 292.26 137.76
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.93 7.34 3.46
Diluted EPS 8.93 7.34 3.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.93 7.34 3.46
Diluted EPS 8.93 7.34 3.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #GSFC #Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.