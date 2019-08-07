GSFC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,707.70 crore, down 3.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,707.70 crore in June 2019 down 3.54% from Rs. 1,770.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.34 crore in June 2019 down 10.46% from Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.57 crore in June 2019 up 12.33% from Rs. 138.49 crore in June 2018.

GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2018.

GSFC shares closed at 76.80 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.95% returns over the last 6 months and -33.82% over the last 12 months.