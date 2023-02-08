 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GSFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,421.13 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,421.13 crore in December 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 2,566.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 407.52 crore in December 2022 up 73.62% from Rs. 234.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.32 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 390.03 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,421.13 2,405.32 2,566.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,421.13 2,405.32 2,566.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,471.14 1,374.56 1,280.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 563.32 413.26 327.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 303.23 -484.10 -15.44
Power & Fuel 322.89 350.20 --
Employees Cost 163.85 160.43 169.91
Depreciation 45.94 46.15 44.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 252.05 196.47 444.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.71 348.35 315.18
Other Income 17.67 72.23 29.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 316.38 420.58 345.16
Interest 6.14 2.55 1.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 310.24 418.03 343.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 310.24 418.03 343.42
Tax -97.28 128.79 108.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 407.52 289.24 234.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 407.52 289.24 234.72
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.23 7.26 5.89
Diluted EPS 10.23 7.26 5.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.23 7.26 5.89
Diluted EPS 10.23 7.26 5.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited