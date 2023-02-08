GSFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,421.13 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,421.13 crore in December 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 2,566.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 407.52 crore in December 2022 up 73.62% from Rs. 234.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.32 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 390.03 crore in December 2021.