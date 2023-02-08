English
    GSFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,421.13 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,421.13 crore in December 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 2,566.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 407.52 crore in December 2022 up 73.62% from Rs. 234.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.32 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 390.03 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,421.132,405.322,566.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,421.132,405.322,566.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,471.141,374.561,280.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods563.32413.26327.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks303.23-484.10-15.44
    Power & Fuel322.89350.20--
    Employees Cost163.85160.43169.91
    Depreciation45.9446.1544.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.05196.47444.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.71348.35315.18
    Other Income17.6772.2329.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax316.38420.58345.16
    Interest6.142.551.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax310.24418.03343.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax310.24418.03343.42
    Tax-97.28128.79108.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities407.52289.24234.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period407.52289.24234.72
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.237.265.89
    Diluted EPS10.237.265.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.237.265.89
    Diluted EPS10.237.265.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
