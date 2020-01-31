GSFC Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,716.94 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,716.94 crore in December 2019 down 13.89% from Rs. 1,993.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.13 crore in December 2019 down 173.91% from Rs. 98.94 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2019 down 116.21% from Rs. 172.39 crore in December 2018.

GSFC shares closed at 92.10 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.69% over the last 12 months.