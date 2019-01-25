GSFC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,993.93 crore, up 29.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,993.93 crore in December 2018 up 29.69% from Rs. 1,537.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.94 crore in December 2018 down 50.42% from Rs. 199.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.39 crore in December 2018 up 1.54% from Rs. 169.78 crore in December 2017.

GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.01 in December 2017.

GSFC shares closed at 105.35 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.92% returns over the last 6 months and -31.52% over the last 12 months.