GSFC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,032.70 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,032.70 crore in March 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 1,740.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 285.65 crore in March 2022 up 90.64% from Rs. 149.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.66 crore in March 2022 up 125.91% from Rs. 214.09 crore in March 2021.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in March 2021.

GSFC shares closed at 152.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.27% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,032.70 2,667.02 1,740.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,032.70 2,667.02 1,740.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,205.94 1,280.48 874.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.07 346.38 64.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -326.22 47.27 19.33
Power & Fuel 288.48 -- 195.63
Employees Cost 156.23 172.09 228.86
Depreciation 44.34 45.02 44.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.24 450.54 211.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 372.62 325.24 100.67
Other Income 66.70 30.56 69.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 439.32 355.80 169.70
Interest 3.33 1.74 6.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 435.99 354.06 163.32
Exceptional Items -0.70 1.66 --
P/L Before Tax 435.29 355.72 163.32
Tax 149.64 110.19 11.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 285.65 245.53 151.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 285.65 245.53 151.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -1.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 285.65 245.53 149.84
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.17 6.16 3.76
Diluted EPS 7.17 6.16 3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.17 6.16 3.76
Diluted EPS 7.17 6.16 3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

