GSFC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,018.15 crore, up 63.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,018.15 crore in June 2022 up 63.06% from Rs. 1,850.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.81 crore in June 2022 up 154.07% from Rs. 136.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 555.63 crore in June 2022 up 149.4% from Rs. 222.79 crore in June 2021.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in June 2021.

GSFC shares closed at 141.80 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.52% returns over the last 6 months and 24.01% over the last 12 months.