GSFC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,850.91 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,850.91 crore in June 2021 up 13.1% from Rs. 1,636.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.11 crore in June 2021 up 349.65% from Rs. 30.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.79 crore in June 2021 up 119.56% from Rs. 101.47 crore in June 2020.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.

GSFC shares closed at 111.80 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.97% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.