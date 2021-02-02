GSFC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,146.14 crore, up 18.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,146.14 crore in December 2020 up 18.74% from Rs. 1,807.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.25 crore in December 2020 up 272.77% from Rs. 56.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.53 crore in December 2020 up 1765.28% from Rs. 9.88 crore in December 2019.

GSFC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2019.

GSFC shares closed at 78.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.