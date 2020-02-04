GSFC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,807.37 crore, down 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,807.37 crore in December 2019 down 11.25% from Rs. 2,036.57 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.29 crore in December 2019 down 157.5% from Rs. 97.89 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.88 crore in December 2019 down 105.71% from Rs. 173.12 crore in December 2018.

GSFC shares closed at 76.15 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.03% over the last 12 months.