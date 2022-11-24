GSB Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 160.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2022 up 160.91% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

GSB Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

GSB Finance shares closed at 12.16 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.63% over the last 12 months.