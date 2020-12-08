GSB Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 32.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 32.41% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 82.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020 down 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2019.

GSB Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2019.

GSB Finance shares closed at 5.30 on December 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -46.08% returns over the last 6 months and -16.80% over the last 12 months.