GSB Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 78.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 78.71% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 6793.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 172.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

GSB Finance shares closed at 10.39 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.53% returns over the last 6 months