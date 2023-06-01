English
    GSB Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 78.71% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSB Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 78.71% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 6793.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 172.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    GSB Finance shares closed at 10.39 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.53% returns over the last 6 months

    GSB Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.361.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.361.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.00--1.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08---0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.110.20
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.030.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.220.11
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.220.11
    Interest0.140.120.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.210.100.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.210.100.02
    Tax-0.01-0.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.140.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.140.00
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

