GSB Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 178.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSB Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 178.77% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 102.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 63.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
GSB Finance shares closed at 6.66 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|GSB Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|0.40
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.45
|0.40
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.43
|0.13
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.35
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.06
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.07
|0.32
|Interest
|0.10
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.24
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited