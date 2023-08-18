GSB Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 79.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 79.72% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 115.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

GSB Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

GSB Finance shares closed at 12.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.21% returns over the last 6 months and 34.21% over the last 12 months.