GSB Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 420.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in June 2022 up 420.25% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 22.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

GSB Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

GSB Finance shares closed at 9.00 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 8.56% over the last 12 months.