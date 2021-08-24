GSB Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2021 down 13.83% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 31.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 down 12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

GSB Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

GSB Finance shares closed at 8.72 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)