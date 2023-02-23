GSB Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 11.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSB Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 11.01% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1352.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
GSB Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.
|GSB Finance shares closed at 9.50 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.72% returns over the last 6 months and -4.81% over the last 12 months.
|GSB Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.80
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.80
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.17
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.29
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.07
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.22
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.22
|0.07
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.11
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.11
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.10
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.10
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited