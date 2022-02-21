GSB Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2021 up 29.04% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 115.34% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 65% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

GSB Finance shares closed at 9.03 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.56% returns over the last 6 months