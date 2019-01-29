GSB Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 42.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2018 down 42.8% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 141.02% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 up 143.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

GSB Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.

GSB Finance shares closed at 7.74 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)