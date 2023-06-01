English
    GS Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore in March 2023 up 16.81% from Rs. 32.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 101.39% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.

    GS Auto shares closed at 16.49 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 20.10% over the last 12 months.

    GS Auto International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.9732.3532.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.9732.3532.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.0716.9515.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.39-1.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.825.225.18
    Depreciation1.121.010.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.838.7410.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.210.821.94
    Other Income0.050.040.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.160.862.18
    Interest1.431.580.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.59-0.731.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.59-0.731.32
    Tax-1.34-0.201.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.25-0.53-0.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.25-0.53-0.57
    Equity Share Capital7.267.267.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.36-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.36-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.36-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.36-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #GS Auto #GS Auto International #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am