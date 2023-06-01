GS Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore in March 2023 up 16.81% from Rs. 32.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 101.39% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.
GS Auto shares closed at 16.49 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 20.10% over the last 12 months.
|GS Auto International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.97
|32.35
|32.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.97
|32.35
|32.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.07
|16.95
|15.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-0.39
|-1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.82
|5.22
|5.18
|Depreciation
|1.12
|1.01
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.83
|8.74
|10.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|0.82
|1.94
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.86
|2.18
|Interest
|1.43
|1.58
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-0.73
|1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.59
|-0.73
|1.32
|Tax
|-1.34
|-0.20
|1.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|-0.53
|-0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|-0.53
|-0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|7.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.36
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.36
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.36
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.36
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited