GS Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore in March 2023 up 16.81% from Rs. 32.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 101.39% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.

GS Auto shares closed at 16.49 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 20.10% over the last 12 months.