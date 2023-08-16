GS Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.42 crore, up 16.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.42 crore in June 2023 up 16.7% from Rs. 32.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 264.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 108.2% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

GS Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

GS Auto shares closed at 19.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.64% returns over the last 6 months and 20.97% over the last 12 months.