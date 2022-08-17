 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GS Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, up 55.88% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in June 2022 up 55.88% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

GS Auto shares closed at 14.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 45.42% over the last 12 months.

GS Auto International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.07 32.50 20.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.07 32.50 20.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.43 15.16 8.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 -1.02 1.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.24 5.18 3.78
Depreciation 0.86 0.69 1.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.97 10.54 5.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 1.94 0.15
Other Income 0.03 0.24 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 2.18 0.18
Interest 0.83 0.86 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 1.32 -0.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 1.32 -0.93
Tax -0.37 1.90 -0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.57 -0.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.57 -0.68
Equity Share Capital 7.26 7.26 7.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.39 -0.37
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.39 -0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.39 -0.37
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.39 -0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
