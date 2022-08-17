GS Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, up 55.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in June 2022 up 55.88% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

GS Auto shares closed at 14.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 45.42% over the last 12 months.