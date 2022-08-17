GS Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, up 55.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in June 2022 up 55.88% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.
GS Auto shares closed at 14.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 45.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|GS Auto International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.07
|32.50
|20.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.07
|32.50
|20.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.43
|15.16
|8.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-1.02
|1.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.24
|5.18
|3.78
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.69
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.97
|10.54
|5.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|1.94
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.24
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|2.18
|0.18
|Interest
|0.83
|0.86
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|1.32
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|1.32
|-0.93
|Tax
|-0.37
|1.90
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.57
|-0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.57
|-0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|7.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.39
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.39
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.39
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.39
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited