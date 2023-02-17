GS Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.