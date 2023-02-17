 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GS Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

GS Auto International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.35 27.17 26.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.35 27.17 26.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.95 14.00 11.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.39 0.52 1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.22 4.58 4.75
Depreciation 1.01 0.85 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.74 7.18 7.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.82 0.03 0.73
Other Income 0.04 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 0.05 0.73
Interest 1.58 1.07 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.73 -1.02 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.73 -1.02 0.08
Tax -0.20 -0.11 0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -0.91 -0.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -0.91 -0.86
Equity Share Capital 7.26 7.26 7.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.63 -0.96
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.63 -0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.63 -0.96
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.63 -0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited