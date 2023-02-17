GS Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.
GS Auto shares closed at 15.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.
|GS Auto International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.35
|27.17
|26.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.35
|27.17
|26.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.95
|14.00
|11.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|0.52
|1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.22
|4.58
|4.75
|Depreciation
|1.01
|0.85
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.74
|7.18
|7.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|0.03
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.05
|0.73
|Interest
|1.58
|1.07
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-1.02
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-1.02
|0.08
|Tax
|-0.20
|-0.11
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-0.91
|-0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-0.91
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|7.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.63
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.63
|-0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.63
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.63
|-0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited