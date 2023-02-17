English
    GS Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

    GS Auto shares closed at 15.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.

    GS Auto International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.3527.1726.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.3527.1726.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.9514.0011.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.390.521.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.224.584.75
    Depreciation1.010.850.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.747.187.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.820.030.73
    Other Income0.040.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.050.73
    Interest1.581.070.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.73-1.020.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.73-1.020.08
    Tax-0.20-0.110.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.91-0.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.91-0.86
    Equity Share Capital7.267.267.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.63-0.96
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.63-0.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.63-0.96
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.63-0.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

