GS Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

GS Auto shares closed at 15.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.