GS Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.24 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GS Auto International are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.24 crore in December 2018 up 21.22% from Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 53.12% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2018 up 34.95% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2017.
GS Auto shares closed at 7.79 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|GS Auto International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.24
|38.67
|32.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.24
|38.67
|32.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.84
|21.70
|15.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|-1.31
|-1.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.67
|7.04
|6.55
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.25
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.37
|9.78
|9.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|0.22
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.25
|0.33
|0.62
|Interest
|1.54
|0.90
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.57
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.57
|-0.48
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.50
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.50
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|7.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.30
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.30
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.30
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.30
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
