GS Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.24 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.24 crore in December 2018 up 21.22% from Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 53.12% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2018 up 34.95% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2017.

GS Auto shares closed at 7.79 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.91% over the last 12 months.