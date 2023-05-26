English
    GRWRHITECH Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 287.94 crore, down 12.09% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 287.94 crore in March 2023 down 12.09% from Rs. 327.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2023 down 38.7% from Rs. 43.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.17 crore in March 2023 down 32.62% from Rs. 70.01 crore in March 2022.

    GRWRHITECH EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.71 in March 2022.

    GRWRHITECH shares closed at 631.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1.06% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Hi-Tech Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations287.94308.99327.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations287.94308.99327.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials149.19132.43148.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.094.43-6.00
    Power & Fuel29.7429.8027.53
    Employees Cost23.2324.2926.07
    Depreciation9.127.857.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.6167.6476.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1442.5547.30
    Other Income16.918.1615.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0550.7162.84
    Interest4.163.694.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.8947.0258.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.8947.0258.49
    Tax7.2511.8315.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.6435.1943.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.6435.1943.46
    Equity Share Capital23.2323.2323.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4715.1518.71
    Diluted EPS11.4715.1518.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4715.1518.71
    Diluted EPS11.4715.1518.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:20 pm