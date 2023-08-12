English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GRWRHITECH Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 325.36 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 325.36 crore in June 2023 down 8.3% from Rs. 354.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.61 crore in June 2023 down 36.65% from Rs. 45.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.66 crore in June 2023 down 27.77% from Rs. 71.52 crore in June 2022.

    GRWRHITECH EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.44 in June 2022.

    GRWRHITECH shares closed at 1,016.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.56% returns over the last 6 months and 24.06% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Hi-Tech Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations325.36287.94354.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations325.36287.94354.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.69149.19169.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.70-6.09-12.83
    Power & Fuel29.7029.7431.96
    Employees Cost29.2823.2327.40
    Depreciation9.639.127.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4161.6174.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3521.1457.13
    Other Income9.6816.917.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.0338.0564.27
    Interest3.894.163.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.1433.8960.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.1433.8960.49
    Tax9.537.2515.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.6126.6445.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.6126.6445.16
    Equity Share Capital23.2323.2323.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3111.4719.44
    Diluted EPS12.3111.4719.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3111.4719.44
    Diluted EPS12.3111.4719.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Hi-Tech Films #GRWRHITECH #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!