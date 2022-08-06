 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GRWRHITECH Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore, up 17.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore in June 2022 up 17.62% from Rs. 301.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.16 crore in June 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 36.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.52 crore in June 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 68.00 crore in June 2021.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 19.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.91 in June 2021.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 823.95 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and -31.89% over the last 12 months.

Garware Hi-Tech Films
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 354.82 327.54 301.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 354.82 327.54 301.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.40 148.63 131.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.83 -6.00 -11.58
Power & Fuel 31.96 27.53 --
Employees Cost 27.40 26.07 25.24
Depreciation 7.25 7.17 6.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.51 76.84 95.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.13 47.30 54.56
Other Income 7.14 15.54 6.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.27 62.84 61.36
Interest 3.78 4.35 4.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.49 58.49 57.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.49 58.49 57.32
Tax 15.33 15.03 20.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.16 43.46 36.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.16 43.46 36.97
Equity Share Capital 23.23 23.23 23.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.44 18.71 15.91
Diluted EPS 19.44 18.71 15.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.44 18.71 15.91
Diluted EPS 19.44 18.71 15.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 6, 2022
