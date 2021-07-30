GRWRHITECH Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 301.66 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.66 crore in June 2021 up 73.24% from Rs. 174.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.97 crore in June 2021 up 133.69% from Rs. 15.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.00 crore in June 2021 up 98.66% from Rs. 34.23 crore in June 2020.

GRWRHITECH EPS has increased to Rs. 15.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.81 in June 2020.

GRWRHITECH shares closed at 1,008.00 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 139.66% returns over the last 6 months and 347.90% over the last 12 months.