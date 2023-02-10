GRWRHITECH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.99 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.99 crore in December 2022 up 0.01% from Rs. 308.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.81% from Rs. 38.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 65.15 crore in December 2021.