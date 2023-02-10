 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GRWRHITECH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.99 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Hi-Tech Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.99 crore in December 2022 up 0.01% from Rs. 308.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.81% from Rs. 38.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 65.15 crore in December 2021.

Garware Hi-Tech Films
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 308.99 359.49 308.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 308.99 359.49 308.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.43 151.74 148.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.43 12.80 -27.24
Power & Fuel 29.80 -- --
Employees Cost 24.29 25.25 26.92
Depreciation 7.85 7.47 7.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.64 112.47 102.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.55 49.76 50.45
Other Income 8.16 8.16 7.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.71 57.92 57.94
Interest 3.69 3.68 4.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.02 54.24 53.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.02 54.24 53.65
Tax 11.83 13.63 15.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.19 40.61 38.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.19 40.61 38.17
Equity Share Capital 23.23 23.23 23.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.15 17.48 16.43
Diluted EPS 15.15 17.48 16.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.15 17.48 16.43
Diluted EPS 15.15 17.48 16.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited